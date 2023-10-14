Kinza Hashmi and Adnan Siddiqui team up for upcoming project

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, she has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

In a recent revelation, the Instagram page 'Ifranistan' set the entertainment world abuzz by announcing Kinza Hashmi's pivotal role in an upcoming mega project alongside the renowned Adnan Siddiqui.

This star-studded venture also features an ensemble cast, including the likes of Nadia Jamil, Saleem Meraj, Rashid Faroqui, Zainab Qauom, and Faiza Gillani. The production is under the capable banner of Hum TV, with Director Saqib Khan at the helm, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences eagerly awaiting this masterpiece.