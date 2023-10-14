  

South Africa inks visa-free travel agreement with this country: Details inside

06:10 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
South Africa inks visa-free travel agreement with this country: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - In a significant development, Ghana and South Africa have forged an agreement to implement a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

The agreement, set to take effect on November 1, was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.

According to the statement released on Friday, travelers from both nations will be permitted to stay for up to 90 days without any hassle.

This means individuals can transit through, depart from, and stay in either country for a cumulative period of three months, facilitating increased mobility and exchanges between the two nations.

“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work,” the official statement by Ghana said.

The visa-free arrangement would help citizens from both countries explore the scenic views and strengthen people-to-people connection.  

Ghana, nestled in West Africa, boasts a diverse landscape of lush forests, scenic coastlines, and savannahs. With a population of over 31 million, it's a vibrant nation known for its warm hospitality.

Annually, Ghana welcomes a burgeoning number of tourists, with over 1 million visitors exploring its cultural heritage, wildlife reserves, and historic sites. Notable destinations include the bustling markets of Accra, the ancient Elmina Castle, and the mesmerizing landscapes of Kakum National Park. The tranquil shores of Lake Volta and the vibrant festivals, such as the Ashanti's Adae Kese, further enrich Ghana's rich tapestry of experiences for travelers.

On the other hand, South Africa, located at the southern tip of Africa, is a country of staggering diversity. Its geography encompasses sweeping coastlines, dramatic mountains, and expansive savannahs.

With a population surpassing 60 million, it's a nation of various cultures, languages, and traditions. Annually, South Africa draws in millions of tourists, making it one of Africa's top destinations. Visitors are enticed by iconic landmarks like Table Mountain, the sprawling Kruger National Park, and the picturesque Garden Route. Historic sites like Robben Island, along with vibrant cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, offer an array of experiences for travelers to explore.

