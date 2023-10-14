South Africa inks visa-free travel agreement with this country: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - In a significant development, Ghana and South Africa have forged an agreement to implement a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.
The agreement, set to take effect on November 1, was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.
According to the statement released on Friday, travelers from both nations will be permitted to stay for up to 90 days without any hassle.
This means individuals can transit through, depart from, and stay in either country for a cumulative period of three months, facilitating increased mobility and exchanges between the two nations.
“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work,” the official statement by Ghana said.
The visa-free arrangement would help citizens from both countries explore the scenic views and strengthen people-to-people connection.
Ghana, nestled in West Africa, boasts a diverse landscape of lush forests, scenic coastlines, and savannahs. With a population of over 31 million, it's a vibrant nation known for its warm hospitality.
Annually, Ghana welcomes a burgeoning number of tourists, with over 1 million visitors exploring its cultural heritage, wildlife reserves, and historic sites. Notable destinations include the bustling markets of Accra, the ancient Elmina Castle, and the mesmerizing landscapes of Kakum National Park. The tranquil shores of Lake Volta and the vibrant festivals, such as the Ashanti's Adae Kese, further enrich Ghana's rich tapestry of experiences for travelers.
On the other hand, South Africa, located at the southern tip of Africa, is a country of staggering diversity. Its geography encompasses sweeping coastlines, dramatic mountains, and expansive savannahs.
With a population surpassing 60 million, it's a nation of various cultures, languages, and traditions. Annually, South Africa draws in millions of tourists, making it one of Africa's top destinations. Visitors are enticed by iconic landmarks like Table Mountain, the sprawling Kruger National Park, and the picturesque Garden Route. Historic sites like Robben Island, along with vibrant cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, offer an array of experiences for travelers to explore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
