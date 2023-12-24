IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Aly Khan

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model, Amina Sheikh, made headlines after she was spotted hanging out with prominent actors and friends.
The Dil e Nadan famed actress has been staying low key for quite some time despite her illustrious career. With back to back commercial and critical successes under her belt — including Wilco, Daam, Maat, Uraan, Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Mirat Ul Uroos, and Jackson Heights to name a few — Sheikh is considered one of the most iconic stars in the entertainment industry.
Most recently, the O21 star was snapped hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Alyy Khan, and Saqib Malik. The Lollywood friends looked radiant and took many pictures to make memories.
On the acting front, Sheikh made a cameo appearance in Heer Maan Ja, and will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story. The star also performed in Mera Saaein 2, Mirat Ul Uroos, Silvatein, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Kuch Is Tarah, Jackson Heights, Pakeezah, Khudgarz and Nibah recently.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
