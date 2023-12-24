Search

IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Aly Khan

Noor Fatima
09:59 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Adnan Siddiqui Amina Sheikh Imran Abbas

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model, Amina Sheikh, made headlines after she was spotted hanging out with prominent actors and friends. 

The Dil e Nadan famed actress has been staying low key for quite some time despite her illustrious career. With back to back commercial and critical successes under her belt — including Wilco, Daam, Maat, Uraan, Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Mirat Ul Uroos, and Jackson Heights to name a few — Sheikh is considered one of the most iconic stars in the entertainment industry.

Most recently, the O21 star was snapped hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Alyy Khan, and Saqib Malik. The Lollywood friends looked radiant and took many pictures to make memories.

On the acting front, Sheikh made a cameo appearance in Heer Maan Ja, and will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story. The star also performed in Mera Saaein 2, Mirat Ul Uroos, Silvatein, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Kuch Is Tarah, Jackson Heights, Pakeezah, Khudgarz and Nibah recently.

