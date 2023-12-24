Imran Khan's uncle Javed Zaman Khan passes away

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's uncle and former cricketer Javed Zaman Khan passed away Sunday afternoon at his home in Zaman Park.

He was Imran Khan's cricketing mentor and beloved uncle.

He was also a well-respected institutional figure of Lahore who was loved by all who knew him.

Founder Chairman Imran Khan's uncle (mamu) Javed Zaman Khan passed away this afternoon at his home in Zaman Park.

He was Imran Khan's cricketing mentor and beloved uncle.



He was also a well-respected institutional figure of Lahore who was loved by all who knew him.



Inna lillah… pic.twitter.com/m7prPO2wNX — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2023

More to follow...