Pakistan

Imran Khan's uncle Javed Zaman Khan passes away

10:44 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Imran Khan's uncle Javed Zaman Khan passes away
Source: Social media

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's uncle and former cricketer Javed Zaman Khan passed away Sunday afternoon at his home in Zaman Park.

He was Imran Khan's cricketing mentor and beloved uncle.

He was also a well-respected institutional figure of Lahore who was loved by all who knew him.

More to follow...

