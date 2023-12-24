Search

Bollywood meets Lollywood: Mumtaz, Resham dance together at Ahsan Khan's place

Noor Fatima
11:58 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
When icons from Bollywood and Lollywood come together, it sure is a blast!

Two of the most renowned artists of Pakistani and Indian entertainment industries, Resham and Mumtaz, made memories — and headlines — when they got together at actor Ahsan Khan's “humble abode.”

The Fraud actor had the honour of hosting Bollywood and Lollywood legends. Mumtaz, who came to Pakistan for the first time with a dream of visiting Karachi since her childhood, thoroughly enjoyed her and met Resham among other notable names. 

On the photo and video sharing app, Resham shared a wholesome video of herself and Mumtaz dancing together to Koi Sehra Babu Dil Lehri Babu for the film Loafer (1969) sung by Asha Bhosle.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude and respect, Resham penned, “The best of moments and the best of times spend with my favourite people. It was an honour to make such great memories with the legendary iconic Mumtaz.”

She then tagged Khan and thanked him “for the lovely dinner and Shafqat Amanat Ali for those beautiful Ghazals.”

“Moin Beig you are Love,” Resham added. 

“Making memories with These brilliant people at my home. Honoured to have the true icon Mumtaz sahiba at my place,” Khan wrote on Instagram.

“Honoured to host the legendary Mumtaz at my humble abode, a cherished moment!” he added.

Expressing his gratitude for other guests, Khan wrote, “Truly appreciate the presence of Moin Beig, the iconic Shafqat Amanat and ravishing Resham.”

Mumtaz is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. In 2022, she was placed in Outlook India's "75 Best Bollywood Actresses" list. One of the highest paid actress from late 1960s to early 1970s, Mumtaz appeared in Box Office India's "Top Actresses" list six times from 1969 to 1974 and topped thrice (1969-1971).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Oct-2023/ahsan-khan-mumtaz-dance-to-aaj-kal-tere-mere-pyar-ke-charche

