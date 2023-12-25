Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

