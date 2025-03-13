Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 March 2025 Thursday

Gold prices climb in local market and the price per tola stands at Rs306,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 262,774 on March 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,616 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,725, and 18 Karat at 232,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs306,500 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 262,774

Gold Prices in Pakistan