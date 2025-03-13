Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 March 2025 Thursday

Gold prices climb in local market and the price per tola stands at Rs306,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 262,774 on March 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,616 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,725, and 18 Karat at 232,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs306,500
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 262,774

Gold Prices in Pakistan

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs306,500 Rs 262,774
Islamabad Rs306,500 Rs 262,774
Lahore Rs306,500 Rs 262,774
Multan Rs306,500 Rs 262,774
Peshawar Rs306,500 Rs 262,774

Gold prices continue to rise in global and local markets

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
