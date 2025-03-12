Gold prices continue to rise in global and local markets

Gold prices continued their upward trend today in international and local markets, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the bullion trade.

According to reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $5 per ounce, reaching $2,915 per ounce.

This surge in global prices directly impacted the domestic market, where the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs. 500, bringing it to Rs. 306,500. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 429, reaching Rs. 262,774.

Market analysts attribute this rise to fluctuating global demand, economic uncertainties, and currency exchange rate shifts. Experts suggest investors continue turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global financial instability.

With the market remaining unpredictable, all eyes are on future trends in gold prices as investors assess the impact of these fluctuations.