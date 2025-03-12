Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices continue to rise in global and local markets

Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

Gold prices continued their upward trend today in international and local markets, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the bullion trade.

According to reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $5 per ounce, reaching $2,915 per ounce.

This surge in global prices directly impacted the domestic market, where the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs. 500, bringing it to Rs. 306,500. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 429, reaching Rs. 262,774.

Market analysts attribute this rise to fluctuating global demand, economic uncertainties, and currency exchange rate shifts. Experts suggest investors continue turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global financial instability.

With the market remaining unpredictable, all eyes are on future trends in gold prices as investors assess the impact of these fluctuations.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

