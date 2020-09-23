Gold price decreases by Rs700

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold saw Rs700 decrease on Wednesday and was traded at Rs114,000, according to the Karachi Sarafa Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold traded at Rs97,737 against its sale at at Rs98,337.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1892 against $1907.

