Karachi ranks top taxpaying city in Pakistan

Fbr Chairman Warns Non Filers Of Action Starting Nov 1

KARACHI – Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi once again named as top taxpaying city in Pakistan, with the Federal Board of Revenue collecting Rs2,522 billion in taxes from the city.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a report on tax collections for the fiscal year 2023-24, compiled geographically, reveals which city contributed the most in taxes.

According to the report, Karachi is followed by Lahore in second place and Islamabad in third.

Karachi’s Large Tax Office (LTO) collected a total of over Rs2,522 billion in wake of taxes. It generated more than Rs1,360 billion in income tax, while the federal excise duty collection amounted to Rs136.3 million.

In terms of sales tax, the LTO Karachi collected over Rs1,000 billion.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s LTO collected over Rs1,402 billion during the period, while Islamabad’s Large Tax Office collected a total of Rs1,164 billion.

