PTCL jacks up Flash Fiber Internet Package prices; Check updated charges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) stunned inflation-hit people with a massive increase in its Flash Fiber (FTTH) internet package.

The new charges will be effective from August as the telecom operator notified surge about on its portal and communicated via messages to consumers.

Packages New Rates (excluding taxes) 20 Mbps Rs. 3,449 30 Mbps Rs. 4,449 40 Mbps Rs. 5,899 50 Mbps Rs. 6,899 100 Mbps Rs. 12,299 250 Mbps Rs. 25,999

With these revised prices, Basic 20 Mbps package will now be Rs. 3,449, while 50 Mbps package will be Rs. 6,899. 250 Mbps package will now cost Rs25,999.

This surge in price will affect users of PTCL’s fiber optic network, which is known for its dependable high-speed internet service across Pakistan.