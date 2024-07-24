Karachi Monsoon: Get ready for monsoon showers this week as PMD issues rain alert

Pakistan's largest city Karachi braces for more rains as Pakistan Meteorological Department sounds alarm about scattered rains this week.
The port city is experiencing typical July weather with light rain and drizzle expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Another spell of monsoon rains is forecasted to start from July 30 while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warnings about potential flash floods and urban flooding due to the monsoon.
The public is advised to be cautious of unstable structures and follow safety guidelines, contacting the PDMA helpline at 1129 in case of emergencies.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
