Karachi Monsoon: Get ready for monsoon showers this week as PMD issues rain alert

Pakistan's largest city Karachi braces for more rains as Pakistan Meteorological Department sounds alarm about scattered rains this week.

The port city is experiencing typical July weather with light rain and drizzle expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Another spell of monsoon rains is forecasted to start from July 30 while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warnings about potential flash floods and urban flooding due to the monsoon.

Karachi Rain Alert

The public is advised to be cautious of unstable structures and follow safety guidelines, contacting the PDMA helpline at 1129 in case of emergencies.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Jul-2024/karachi-braces-for-more-rains-today-as-new-weather-system-enters-pakistan

