Search

Pakistan

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024
Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore
Source: social media

LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman for getting her friend raped by her husband for revenge in an area of Lahore.

Kot Lakhpat police said advance technology was used to arrest the suspect from her brother’s house in Chauburji, adding that both the suspect and victim worked in same factory.

Superintendent of Police Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar said both women were friends but they engaged in a spat a couple of days before the incident.

The suspect named Yasmin later hatched the plan for sexually assaulting her along with her husband to take revenge from the victim.

The man managed to enter the house of the victim, identified as Shamshad Bibi, where he raped her escaped from the scene.  

The police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects, adding that those who exploit the women did not deserve any leniency.

Student rapes 18-year-old patient at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital

Pakistan

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

10:32 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Karachi Monsoon: Get ready for monsoon showers this week as PMD ...

10:09 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

PTCL jacks up Flash Fiber Internet Package prices; Check updated ...

09:36 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Muzaffargarh landlord arrested for chopping off donkey's legs for ...

09:06 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Pakistani man loses life while rescuing son stranded in KP's Shangla ...

08:42 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

US 'concerned' by arrests of opposition leaders in Pakistan

Pakistan

04:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Has Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan been arrested at Dubai ...

03:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

DG ISPR says 'Azm-e-Istehkam' not a military operation

11:04 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman ...

12:32 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan arrested

11:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Sania Zehra's husband arrested in Multan over murder of pregnant wife

05:56 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan admits ordering PTI protest outside GHQ before arrest, but ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

18 killed as Nepal passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Gold prices plunge by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: