Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman for getting her friend raped by her husband for revenge in an area of Lahore.

Kot Lakhpat police said advance technology was used to arrest the suspect from her brother’s house in Chauburji, adding that both the suspect and victim worked in same factory.

Superintendent of Police Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar said both women were friends but they engaged in a spat a couple of days before the incident.

The suspect named Yasmin later hatched the plan for sexually assaulting her along with her husband to take revenge from the victim.

The man managed to enter the house of the victim, identified as Shamshad Bibi, where he raped her escaped from the scene.

The police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects, adding that those who exploit the women did not deserve any leniency.