18 killed as Nepal passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

12:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
KATHMANDU – At least 18 people were killed after a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu airport on Wednesday, international media reported.

The incident took place at the Tribhuvan International Airport where the Pokhara-bound flight with 19 people on board met the accident at 11am local time.

The pilot of the crashed plane has been shifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

News portal Khabarhub reported that the Saurya Airlines airplane had caught fire and was "releasing a significant plume of smoke".

An official said that a fire which erupted from the aircraft has been doused, adding that the identity of the passengers is yet to be known.

Saurya Airlines exclusively flies Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, according to its website.

In January 2023, a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the central city of Pokhara. All 72 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were killed in the incident.

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

