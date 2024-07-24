Madiha Imam's bold pictures from vacation go viral

TV actress Madiha Imam faced backlash online as she dropped stunning pictures of herself in western outfit during vacation.

The viral clicks show Ishq Jalebi actor seen wearing a sleeveless white dress with thin shoulder straps. Social media users however garnered ire from fans for being too revealing.

Despite the negative posts, some social media users praised the actor.

Madiha Imam is known TV host for her roles in Heer, Dhaani, and Dear Maya. She started her career with a supporting role in Ishq Mein Teray and has since gained recognition for her leading roles in various dramas, including Saanp Seerhi, Zoya Swaleha, and Zakham.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-May-2023/madiha-imam-s-new-wedding-pictures-surface-online





