Pakistan to further tighten noose on non-filers by blocking bank accounts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are reportedly making changes to Finance Bill 2024 that will allow help government to block bank accounts of non-filers.
A report shared by local publication claimed that the proposal to freeze non-filers' bank accounts was initially part of the original Finance Bill 2024, but it is yet to get final nod.
The incumbent authorities are now reviving plan and intend to include it in the amended version of the bill.
Under the new legislation, FBR will issue an income tax general order (ITGO) listing the names of non-filers, and bank accounts of non filers will be blocked after a quick process.
It was reported that non-filers will still be able to deposit money into their accounts, they will be prohibited from withdrawing funds until they are listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) by filing their tax returns.
The new stern measures are part of the government’s efforts to broaden the tax net and encourage greater tax compliance among the masses.
Earlier, Pakistan blocked SIM cards of more than half million Pakistanis for not filing tax returns. The move remained successful as several people filed taxes to unblock their Sim cards.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
