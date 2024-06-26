Pakistan to further tighten noose on non-filers by blocking bank accounts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are reportedly making changes to Finance Bill 2024 that will allow help government to block bank accounts of non-filers.

A report shared by local publication claimed that the proposal to freeze non-filers' bank accounts was initially part of the original Finance Bill 2024, but it is yet to get final nod.

The incumbent authorities are now reviving plan and intend to include it in the amended version of the bill.

Under the new legislation, FBR will issue an income tax general order (ITGO) listing the names of non-filers, and bank accounts of non filers will be blocked after a quick process.

It was reported that non-filers will still be able to deposit money into their accounts, they will be prohibited from withdrawing funds until they are listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) by filing their tax returns.

The new stern measures are part of the government’s efforts to broaden the tax net and encourage greater tax compliance among the masses.

Earlier, Pakistan blocked SIM cards of more than half million Pakistanis for not filing tax returns. The move remained successful as several people filed taxes to unblock their Sim cards.