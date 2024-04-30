Search

FBR blocks over half a million mobile sims for non-payment of income tax

09:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
fbr blocks mobile sims

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated strict action against tax evaders nationwide, leading to the blocking of mobile phone sims of more than 500,000 individuals who have not submitted their income tax returns despite having taxable income.

According to details, the FBR has issued an Income Tax General Order spanning over 8,737 pages. On Tuesday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) commenced rigorous action against tax evaders across the country under the Income Tax General Order issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Despite having taxable income, the mobile phone sims of 571,071 individuals who failed to file their income tax returns have been blocked in the first phase. For this purpose, the FBR has issued an Income Tax General Order spanning over 8,737 pages.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue has identified 2 million tax evaders, however, mobile companies have requested not to block such a large number of sims, leading the FBR to initially block sims of 571,071 tax evaders.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the Chairman of FBR had approved the blocking of Non-Filers' SIM cards, and the Federal Board of Revenue had dispatched directives to concerned officers regarding the rules.

According to sources, the Federal Board of Revenue has the authority to disconnect electricity connections of non-filers as well, and in this regard, special powers have been given to 145 District Tax Officers in the country.

Action will be taken against non-filers under Section 114B, and action will also be taken against those who do not pay taxes. According to the FBR, after consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), those identified as non-filers are individuals who have not filed their returns despite having taxable income.

The FBR will soon issue the Income Tax General Order (IGTO). The Federal Board of Revenue had also sent notices to such individuals, however, their returns were not filed again. Now, the order to block their sims has been issued through the Income Tax General Order.

It has been stated in the Income Tax General Order that those individuals whose mobile phone sims have been blocked cannot be restored without the approval of FBR or the relevant Commissioner of Inland Revenue, and these sims will remain blocked until FBR or the relevant Commissioner of Inland Revenue does not give approval to restore any sim.

It has been further stated in the Income Tax General Order that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators are bound to ensure compliance with the Income Tax General Orders issued by the FBR and PTA and all telecom operators must comply with the Income Tax General Order by blocking mobile phone sims and by 15th May 2024, they must submit compliance reports to FBR.

