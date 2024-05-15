Pakistan mulls more taxes on cash withdrawals by non-filers in FY25 Budget

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is tightening noose around tax evaders and the latest consideration is to impose additional taxes on cash withdrawals.
Reports in local media suggest that federal government is working to jack up the advance tax on cash withdrawals by non-filers from banks in the upcoming fiscal year budget.
It said Pakistani officials discussed the proposal with IMF team during ongoing negotiations for another programme.
The country's apex tax collection agency, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), came up with notion to raise advance tax from 0.6 percent to around 1 percent for non-filers.
This tax was introduced at 0.6 percent last year, and after approves from legislature, the FBR could generate over Rs. 15 billion in annual revenue from non-filers.
In a similar development, the government proposed increasing withholding tax for vehicles with engine capacities of 850cc or more, which could lead to higher vehicle prices and increased tax collection from auto consumers.
To increase revenue, the government is expected to slap higher taxes on sale and purchase of property plots worth Rs5 crores or more.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-May-2024/how-much-tax-non-filers-will-pay-on-rs100-mobile-balance-details-inside
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.