Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli’s record in T20I

12:46 PM | 15 May, 2024
Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli's record in T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone, emerging as the highest 50+ scorer in T20 internationals. Notably, the captain surpassed the 50-run mark for the 39th time in his career.

In the crucial final match against Ireland, Babar showcased his prowess with a commanding innings of 75 runs. Contrastingly, India’s Virat Kohli has achieved this feat 38 times, while Rohit Sharma has done so 34 times overall.

Babar scores 25 runs in one over

Among his numerous accomplishments, Babar also etched his name in history as the first Pakistani batter to notch 25 runs in an over in T20 cricket against Ireland.

The 29-year-old dispatched four sixes off Benjamin White in a remarkable over, marking a first in his career, in addition to a single run. Before Babar, only four Pakistani batsmen had managed to score 24 runs in an over.

Babar-Rizwan partnership record

Babar, alongside Rizwan, set a new partnership record in the match against Ireland. The captain’s blistering knock of 75 runs off 42 balls comprised 5 sixes and 6 fours. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman contributed 56 runs, featuring 3 sixes and 4 fours.

Their partnership of 139 runs marked their 10th century stand in T20 internationals, making them the first pair to achieve this milestone. Simultaneously, Babar and Rizwan also became the inaugural duo to surpass 3,000 partnership runs.

