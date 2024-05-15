Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli’s record in T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone, emerging as the highest 50+ scorer in T20 internationals. Notably, the captain surpassed the 50-run mark for the 39th time in his career.
In the crucial final match against Ireland, Babar showcased his prowess with a commanding innings of 75 runs. Contrastingly, India’s Virat Kohli has achieved this feat 38 times, while Rohit Sharma has done so 34 times overall.
Among his numerous accomplishments, Babar also etched his name in history as the first Pakistani batter to notch 25 runs in an over in T20 cricket against Ireland.
The 29-year-old dispatched four sixes off Benjamin White in a remarkable over, marking a first in his career, in addition to a single run. Before Babar, only four Pakistani batsmen had managed to score 24 runs in an over.
Babar, alongside Rizwan, set a new partnership record in the match against Ireland. The captain’s blistering knock of 75 runs off 42 balls comprised 5 sixes and 6 fours. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman contributed 56 runs, featuring 3 sixes and 4 fours.
Their partnership of 139 runs marked their 10th century stand in T20 internationals, making them the first pair to achieve this milestone. Simultaneously, Babar and Rizwan also became the inaugural duo to surpass 3,000 partnership runs.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
