Mamya Shajaffar turns up the heat with bold look at Hum Style Awards

Actress and model Mamya Shajaffar is captivating the internet with her stunning avatar at Hum Style Awards. The starlet, known for her bold personality and bold fashion choices, confidently shines both on the red carpet and on social media.

The Meesni star flaunted flamboyance with her confidence and elegance. With a large following on social media, she used to drop sizzling snaps online.

Lately, the actor shared new pictures as she looked breathtaking in a dbare shoulder dress. The pictures were instant hit, and garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Mamya Shajaffar, also known as Maham Shahid, appeared in several dramas. She is best known for her role as Sahira in the drama series Meesni. She also appeared in Jaan Se Pyara Juni, and Jhok Sarkar.