Watch – Hania Aamir shares vlog on how to make onion water

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Lollywood's dimple queen Hania Aamir is back in town to steal the attention all for herself. The 25-year-old diva who is known for her effervescent personality and ethereal beauty always manages to leave her fans in awe whether with her impeccable acting performances in Anaa, Ishqiya and Dil Ruba or for her sartorial choices during red carpet debuts or award show performances.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona. 

Recently, the 25-year-old shared a sneak peek of her vlog on Instagram with the caption "HairTok got us! NEW VLOG UP ON YOUTUBE! ????"

The vlog captures the actress enjoying a joyful experience with Fariha Pervez as they take us through the complete process of preparing onion water. 

Onion water has recently become viral on TikTok, with many users sharing their experiences of drinking it and its purported health benefits. The trend seems to have started after a few users claimed that drinking onion water helped them boost their immunity, lose weight, and improve their skin and hair health.

While there is limited scientific evidence to support these claims, the trend has caught people's attention, with many users sharing recipes and tips on how to make onion water taste better. It remains to be seen whether onion water will remain a popular trend on TikTok or fade away over time.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

