Watch – Hania Aamir shares vlog on how to make onion water

Lollywood's dimple queen Hania Aamir is back in town to steal the attention all for herself. The 25-year-old diva who is known for her effervescent personality and ethereal beauty always manages to leave her fans in awe whether with her impeccable acting performances in Anaa, Ishqiya and Dil Ruba or for her sartorial choices during red carpet debuts or award show performances.
The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.
Recently, the 25-year-old shared a sneak peek of her vlog on Instagram with the caption "HairTok got us! NEW VLOG UP ON YOUTUBE! ????"
The vlog captures the actress enjoying a joyful experience with Fariha Pervez as they take us through the complete process of preparing onion water.
Onion water has recently become viral on TikTok, with many users sharing their experiences of drinking it and its purported health benefits. The trend seems to have started after a few users claimed that drinking onion water helped them boost their immunity, lose weight, and improve their skin and hair health.
While there is limited scientific evidence to support these claims, the trend has caught people's attention, with many users sharing recipes and tips on how to make onion water taste better. It remains to be seen whether onion water will remain a popular trend on TikTok or fade away over time.
On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
