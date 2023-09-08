Mamya Shajaffar leaves fans in awe with new bold avatar

Pakistani model and actor Mamya Shajaffar is known for bold personal, and sassy clothing choices. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

Renowned for her penchant for defying stereotypes, the College Gate sensation recently treated her fans to a captivating glimpse of her European sojourn. In a striking photograph, she exudes confidence and style, standing against the backdrop of a picturesque European landscape.

Draped in a stunning black midi dress, adorned with alluring thigh-high slits, she effortlessly pushes the boundaries of conventional fashion. Completing her ensemble with chic high heels and sultry smoky makeup, she epitomizes the essence of a modern-day fashion icon.

However she had a word of advice for her fans and followers, "I absolutely love it when people show themselves, makes it very easy to take the trash out, I love the block button. Somedays I might choose to say something and see if it’s worth it, but most days I don’t waste my time, like I says I love the block button.

This also applies to real life though but is a bit tricky, since no one is ever mean or honest to your face, like when people think they are manipulating you, amusing how they believe you can’t see right through them since you choose not to say much n know better. Entertaining."

Fans and followers filled the comment section with compliments and heart emojis.

On the work front, she was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Meesni, and Jhok Sarkar.