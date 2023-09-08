Search

MPA candidate tortures Mepco officials for exposing electricity theft in Khanewal 

03:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
KHANEWAL – A team of the Multan Electricity Power Supply Company was beaten up by a candidate for MPA seat and his men in Kabirwala, a town in Khanewal district on Punjab, after they exposed his electricity pilferage. 

The company’s officials have submitted a complaint to the Saddar police station for an action against MPA candidate Rana Muhammad Irfan and others under terrorism act. 

The complaint said that the Mepco team examined a meter, which was in use of Irfan, and found that electricity is being theft to run a tube well. When they tried to remove the transformer to cut electricity supply, the consumers showed resistance and stopped the officials from disconnecting the supply. 

Later, the officials approached a police for assistance in the matter. The complaint said when the Mepco team was waiting for the police vehicle on a road, a group of people approached them and started beating them. 

During the attack, an official suffered severe injures on his nose and arm. A video of the incident is also circulating on social media, showing one of the victim bleeding from the nose. 

The alleged attackers later fled from the scene. In the complaint, the officials have sought action against Rana Irfan and his accomplices for attack them. 

The development comes as the government has launched crackdown against power pilferage across the country.

