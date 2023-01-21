Vawda accuses Faiz Hameed of having ‘collection of audios, videos of PTI, and PML-N leaders'

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are up in arms against former military leadership, with estranged PTI leader Faisal Vawda becoming the latest member who hurled serious allegations against General (r) Faiz Hameed.

The former minister accused former spymaster Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed of having a 'collection of audios and videos of several leaders of PTI and PML-N'.

Speaking with a local media outlet, the former minister makes predictions about further leaks of politicians who dared to name anyone from the military establishment.

Last year, the country’s politics witnessed one of its most severe turmoil as a series of audio leaks of top politicians surfaced.

The ousted premier Imran Khan remained in limelight for his leaks about the US cypher while several leaders from the ruling alliance including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also made headlines with alleged clips.

'Bajwa behind leaks'

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan earlier accused former Army Chief Gen (r) Bajwa of blackmailing PTI leaders with videos, alleging that he was the mastermind of the whole video leaks saga.

In a recent interaction with journalists, the defiant politician hurled serious allegations against the former top general for toppling his government with ‘foreign players’. Gen Bajwa was altogether a different person after getting the extension to his tenure, he said.

The populist leader said a plan was hatched to bring Shehbaz Sharif into power, saying he was aware of the strategy for a regime change in the South Asian country.

Recalling his last meeting with Gen(r) Bajwa in August, Khan said former COAS told him that “we have your files, audios, and videos while saying that you have been a playboy”. I told him that I was never an angel, I used to be a playboy, and I was a sinful man, Khan revealed citing his alleged conversation with Gen Bajwa.