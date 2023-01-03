Search

PakistanViralTop News

Imran Khan castigates Gen (r) Bajwa for being ‘mastermind of video leaks’

says former COAS threatens PTI leaders with video leaks

Web Desk 09:09 AM | 3 Jan, 2023
Imran Khan castigates Gen (r) Bajwa for being ‘mastermind of video leaks’
Source: social media

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan accused former Army Chief Gen (r) Bajwa of blackmailing PTI leaders with videos, alleging that he was the mastermind of the whole video leaks saga.

In a recent interaction with journalists, the defiant politician hurled serious allegations against the former top general for toppling his government with ‘foreign players’. Gen Bajwa was altogether a different person after getting the extension to his tenure, he said.

The populist leader said a plan was hatched to bring Shehbaz Sharif into power, saying he was aware of the strategy for a regime change in the South Asian country.

Recalling his last meeting with Gen(r) Bajwa in August, Khan said former COAS told him that “we have your files, audios, and videos while saying that you have been a playboy”.

I told him that I was never an angel, I used to be a playboy, and I was a sinful man, Khan revealed citing his alleged conversation with Gen Bajwa.

Quoting a Holy Quran verse, he said Allah guides anyone to the straight path whenever he wills.

He lamented that he trusted the former general but the latter was not the one who considered corruption bad. He further mentioned that Gen (r) Bajwa has done the worst damage by giving ‘NRO to these corrupt rulers’.

Audio conversation allegedly between ex-PM Imran Khan and a mystery woman leaked online

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gen Bajwa sent me a message for his extension as army chief: Imran Khan

09:00 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Here’s how Imran Khan responded when Gen (r) Bajwa 'called him a playboy'

10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Saudi authorities clear the air as fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram goes viral

10:24 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan says Gen Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in US

08:24 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Shoe thrown at Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during New Year's celebrations (VIDEO)

10:28 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

'B team of imported government' - Imran Khan slams ECP for not holding LG polls in Islamabad

06:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after ...

01:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: