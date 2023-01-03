Search

PakistanTop News

'Zero tolerance against terrorism', says PM Shehbaz after NSC huddle

NSC took major decisions to steer Pakistan out of economic, security challenges: PM

Web Desk 10:31 AM | 3 Jan, 2023
'Zero tolerance against terrorism', says PM Shehbaz after NSC huddle
Source: @pakpmo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top leaders hold a second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and took major decisions to ensure national security and for the revival of the economy.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said the NSC forum took some major decisions yesterday after hours-long deliberations. First, State will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for terrorists challenging its writ and second, the economic roadmap will revive the economy and provide relief to the masses.

The top civil-military leaders took decisions on foreign policy and national security as top brass reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

Pakistan announced to tackle violence with full force as officials maintained that security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.

NSC also maintained that no country would be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Islamabad reserved all rights in that respect to safeguarding its people.

The meeting spearheaded by Prime Minister himself discussed the economic situation and challenges being faced by the common people, particularly the salaried class.

NSC huddle: Civil-military leadership resolves to rid Pakistan of terrorism, economic crisis

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

Afghan Taliban hits back at Pakistan’s Interior Minister over TTP statement

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly speaker, deputy speaker

05:49 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle: Civil-military leadership resolves to rid Pakistan of terrorism, economic crisis

06:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz calls second NSC meeting tomorrow amid terror resurgence

09:42 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan says Gen Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in US

08:24 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

BBC ends Urdu Radio service in Pakistan after nearly 2 decades

02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC’s verdict on Islamabad local bodies elections

09:44 AM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan detects first case of new Covid variant XBB that’s ...

12:49 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: