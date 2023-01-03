Ukraine extends visa free entry for British Citizens

KYIV - President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has extended the visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through its territory for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"To extend the visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for a stay in Ukraine not exceeding 90 days within 180 days until January 30, 2024," a document issued in this regard reads.

The visa-free entry to Ukraine for British citizens was introduced on January 31, 2020, and is extended every year to cement ties between the countries. Officially, the extension is granted 'to develop and practically implement the principles of partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.'

This merits mention that if you’re planning to stay in Ukraine for longer than 90 days in a 180 day period, you need to get a visa.