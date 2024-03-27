Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Bali soon to welcome tourists with air taxis

Web Desk
07:08 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Bali soon to welcome tourists with air taxis

JAKARTA - Tourists heading to Bali will soon be welcomed by air taxis as an agreement has been signed in this regard.

The partnership between Sirius Aviation AG and PARQ Development would enable the provision of five vertiports and five hydrogen generators, facilitating vertical take-off and landing, enhancing accessibility, and stimulating eco-friendly tourism in Indonesia.

Under the agreement worth $50 million, 10 cutting-edge hydrogen-powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) jets along with tailored support services would be provided.

Moreover, PARQ Development will receive five Sirius Millennium Jets and five Sirius Business Jets poised to revolutionize sustainable travel in Bali, internationalairportreview reported.

“Our partnership marks the dawn of a new era for Bali and its surrounding islands, emphasizing zero-emission tourism, sustainable development, and regional economic growth,” said Alexey Popov, CEO of Sirius Aviation AG. 

On the other hand, Andre Frey, Founder of PARQ Development said that by uniting with Sirius Aviation AG, they are crafting a new era for Bali tourism – zero carbon footprints in the sky and unforgettable journeys on the ground.

It is to be mentioned that air taxis are becoming a norm in the modern world and are being used to woo tourists. For instance, the government of the United Kingdom has estimated that the country would see flying taxis by 2026.

Moreover, the government of Saudi Arabia is also exploring the possibility of deploying air taxis for the service of pilgrims who arrive in the kingdom each year for religious purposes.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Muslim country likely to get Schengen Visa waiver soon: Details ...

07:19 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Overseas Hajj pilgrims to receive Pakistani passport swiftly

07:08 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Bali soon to welcome tourists with air taxis

07:58 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Seasonal jobs announced in Saudi Arabia

07:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

07:27 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

UK immigration processing faces delay: Here's official announcement

Immigration

07:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

FIA arrests man behind fake bank statements for UK visa

09:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Qatar introduces new residence permit for foreign workers: Details ...

08:07 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Tourists warned as Spain shuts swimming pools: Here's why

07:24 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Free international calls offered to Dubai based expats

Advertisement

Latest

07:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Muslim country likely to get Schengen Visa waiver soon: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.50 281.25
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724/36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.75 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: