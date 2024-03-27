Bali soon to welcome tourists with air taxis

JAKARTA - Tourists heading to Bali will soon be welcomed by air taxis as an agreement has been signed in this regard.
The partnership between Sirius Aviation AG and PARQ Development would enable the provision of five vertiports and five hydrogen generators, facilitating vertical take-off and landing, enhancing accessibility, and stimulating eco-friendly tourism in Indonesia.
Under the agreement worth $50 million, 10 cutting-edge hydrogen-powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) jets along with tailored support services would be provided.
Moreover, PARQ Development will receive five Sirius Millennium Jets and five Sirius Business Jets poised to revolutionize sustainable travel in Bali, internationalairportreview reported.
“Our partnership marks the dawn of a new era for Bali and its surrounding islands, emphasizing zero-emission tourism, sustainable development, and regional economic growth,” said Alexey Popov, CEO of Sirius Aviation AG.
On the other hand, Andre Frey, Founder of PARQ Development said that by uniting with Sirius Aviation AG, they are crafting a new era for Bali tourism – zero carbon footprints in the sky and unforgettable journeys on the ground.
It is to be mentioned that air taxis are becoming a norm in the modern world and are being used to woo tourists. For instance, the government of the United Kingdom has estimated that the country would see flying taxis by 2026.
Moreover, the government of Saudi Arabia is also exploring the possibility of deploying air taxis for the service of pilgrims who arrive in the kingdom each year for religious purposes.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
