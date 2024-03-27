Overseas Hajj pilgrims to receive Pakistani passport swiftly

ISLAMABAD - The overseas Pakistanis planning to go on Hajj this year will be able to receive passports swiftly as a policy has been devised.

Media reports confirm that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to expedite the clearance process of overseas Pakistanis for the issuance of passports.

It has been decided that the officials would issue the clearance within seven days and in case such clearance is not issued, it would be assumed to have been given.

After the clearance is issued, the overseas Pakistanis participating in Hajj through the private Hajj scheme will be issued temporary passports. Well-placed sources confirm that the Directorate of Immigration and Passport has been informed of the urgency of the situation, Samaa reported.

The non-issuance of passports on time was affecting the biometric verification process and was delaying the overall process for the pilgrims.

Overseas Pakistanis with dual citizenship had to wait for months to get their passports earlier; however, under this policy, the process would be completed expeditiously.

It is to be mentioned that the Hajj is scheduled to begin in June this year and the government of Pakistan has been able to secure around 179,000 seats.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region.