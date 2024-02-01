New protectorate offices opened in Pakistan: Here are the locations

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has announced the opening of the new protectorate of emigrants offices in different cities across the world.

The development was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Jawad Sohrab in a social media post. The official highlighted that the number of protectorate offices is being increased from 9 to 14.

As per the details, the new offices will be opened in Sukkur, Islamabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, and Abbottabad.

It was also stated that the offices would be operational in 3-5 days and will help Pakisstan's workforce avail Protectorate services near their homes rather than travelling long distances for hours resulting in inconvenience & added cost burden.

'This step is aimed to ease & simplify the difficulty our labour goes through to travel abroad for job opportunities. It will encourage safe & legal migration,' Sohrab stated.



Previously, those seeking protector on their passports had to visit specific centres related to their area of origin, however, the new initiative would facilitate thousands of Pakistanis seeking overseas employment opportunities.

It bears mentioning that a protector on a passport for Pakistanis is a special stamp or endorsement placed on a passport page by the Pakistani authorities. It's typically affixed to an individual's passport to indicate certain conditions or restrictions.

This endorsement could signify various factors such as legal restrictions, citizenship status, or any particular instructions related to the passport holder. The purpose of the protector is to convey specific information or limitations to immigration officers and authorities of other countries during the passport holder's travel.