Adiala Jail, where ex-PM Imran Khan is imprisoned, receives bomb threat

03:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Adiala Jail, where ex-PM Imran Khan is imprisoned, receives bomb threat
RAWALPINDI – An anonymous caller, who claimed to be from Afghanistan, has threatened the administration of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to blow up the prison facility with bomb in next three days.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Rawalpindi revealed it in a letter to the City Police Officer (CPO), seeking stringent security measures at the jail where several prominent politicians, including PTI founder Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are detained.

The letter states that the call was received at the official telephone number of the Central Jail Rawalpindi on January 30.

“The speaker said that his is calling from Afghanistan and Cetral Jail Rawalpindi will be blown up with bomb in next three days. No number was shown on CLI of the said official telephone number,” reads the letter.

The letter says that five terrorists of banned group attacked the Mach jail on Jan 30 and it was thwarted by security officials.

“Central Jail Rawalpindi is very sensitive from security point of view as prominent political prisoners, and prisoners belonging to extremist/terrorist organisations are confined therein.”

DIG Jail has asked CPO Rawalpindi to increase the security of Adiala Jail on urgent basis in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Pakistani forces kill 12 more terrorists as clearance operation underway in Balochistan’s Mach

