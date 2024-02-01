Adiala Jail, where ex-PM Imran Khan is imprisoned, receives bomb threat

RAWALPINDI – An anonymous caller, who claimed to be from Afghanistan, has threatened the administration of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to blow up the prison facility with bomb in next three days.
Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Rawalpindi revealed it in a letter to the City Police Officer (CPO), seeking stringent security measures at the jail where several prominent politicians, including PTI founder Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are detained.
The letter states that the call was received at the official telephone number of the Central Jail Rawalpindi on January 30.
“The speaker said that his is calling from Afghanistan and Cetral Jail Rawalpindi will be blown up with bomb in next three days. No number was shown on CLI of the said official telephone number,” reads the letter.
The letter says that five terrorists of banned group attacked the Mach jail on Jan 30 and it was thwarted by security officials.
“Central Jail Rawalpindi is very sensitive from security point of view as prominent political prisoners, and prisoners belonging to extremist/terrorist organisations are confined therein.”
DIG Jail has asked CPO Rawalpindi to increase the security of Adiala Jail on urgent basis in order to avoid any untoward situation.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.