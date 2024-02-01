Pakistani forces kill 12 more terrorists as clearance operation underway in Balochistan’s Mach

QUETTA – Pakistani armed forces continued clearance operation in Balochistan’s Mach city, and a dozen more militants have been eliminated.

Armed forces started the operation, a day after a group of insurgents attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in Balochistan but security forces in southwestern Pakistan thwarted the attack.

Reports in local media said forces killed nine terrorists on January 30, and injured another three in gunfire. During the recent skirmishes between forces personnel and militants, four brave security personnel embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians.

KP and Balochistan, Pakistan's two regions that share border with Afghanistan, saw a sharp uptick in terror attacks as the country heads to its next elections.

At least 3 hand grenade attacks were reported at PPP election offices in Balochistan capital and Kalat while PTI and ANP candidates also came under attack.

PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was killed in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the postponement of the elections.

Ahead of the country's delayed national elections, there are growing apprehensions about worsening security conditions, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Pakistan Army leadership however resolved that no one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.

It was expressed in the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army General Asim Munir at GHQ on Wednesday, according to ISPR.

“The forum also discussed deployment of Pakistan Army to assist Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024. Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP,” read the official statement.

Forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.