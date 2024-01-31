Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate was killed in a firing incident on Wednesday in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of general elections 2024.
Rehan Zeb Khan was present in Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Rehan zeb was contesting elections from NA-8 and PK-22 seats.
A day earlier, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan, on Tuesday.
Police said the explosion occurred at Jinnah Road when a political rally was passing through it. They said injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
Health Department secretary Abdullah Khan said that an emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Sibi and Quett following the blast.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast in a rally of the political party. It has sought reports from chief secretary and IGP Balochistan.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
