Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate was killed in a firing incident on Wednesday in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of general elections 2024.

Rehan Zeb Khan was present in Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rehan zeb was contesting elections from NA-8 and PK-22 seats.

A day earlier, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

Police said the explosion occurred at Jinnah Road when a political rally was passing through it. They said injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Health Department secretary Abdullah Khan said that an emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Sibi and Quett following the blast.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast in a rally of the political party. It has sought reports from chief secretary and IGP Balochistan.