SC allows BNP chief Akhar Mengal to contest elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to participate in the elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Faiz Isa heard the appeal against the approval of Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers. The petitioner was represented by Sultan Ahmed in court.
During the hearing, the court noted that Yasir Ahmed had filed an appeal against the approval of Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers.
The returning officer had rejected Mengal's nomination papers but the Election Tribunal turned down the RO’s decision and approved the papers. Later, the high court upheld the tribunal’s decision.
Today, the apex court dismissed the appeal against the high court’s decision to approve the Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers.
The court observed that it refrained from intervening in cases related to electoral matters.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
