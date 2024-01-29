SC allows BNP chief Akhar Mengal to contest elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to participate in the elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Faiz Isa heard the appeal against the approval of Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers. The petitioner was represented by Sultan Ahmed in court.

During the hearing, the court noted that Yasir Ahmed had filed an appeal against the approval of Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers.

The returning officer had rejected Mengal's nomination papers but the Election Tribunal turned down the RO’s decision and approved the papers. Later, the high court upheld the tribunal’s decision.

Today, the apex court dismissed the appeal against the high court’s decision to approve the Akhtar Mengal's nomination papers.

The court observed that it refrained from intervening in cases related to electoral matters.