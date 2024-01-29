Babar Awan accuses PTA of blocking PTI website ahead of elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has alleged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of blocking his party’s website as general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8.

He made the revelations while talking to media outside the Supreme Court, adding that notice of such actions must be taken. He termed the jail trial of PTI founder Imran Khan a violation of the United Nations' Charter of Human Rights.

He said that jail trial of the Imran Khan’s case must be conducted publicly as certain proceedings of the Supreme Court are the telecast live.

Saying injustice is being done to Mr Khan in the case as he is only presented before the court while recording statement of the witnesses.

Apparently referring to the Supreme Court’s order of withdrawing notices to YouTubers and journalists, he said it was positive step that country’s top court was aware of the freedom of expression.

Responding to a question, Awan said there was no chance for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister again.