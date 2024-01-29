Babar Awan accuses PTA of blocking PTI website ahead of elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has alleged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of blocking his party’s website as general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8.
He made the revelations while talking to media outside the Supreme Court, adding that notice of such actions must be taken. He termed the jail trial of PTI founder Imran Khan a violation of the United Nations' Charter of Human Rights.
He said that jail trial of the Imran Khan’s case must be conducted publicly as certain proceedings of the Supreme Court are the telecast live.
Saying injustice is being done to Mr Khan in the case as he is only presented before the court while recording statement of the witnesses.
Apparently referring to the Supreme Court’s order of withdrawing notices to YouTubers and journalists, he said it was positive step that country’s top court was aware of the freedom of expression.
Responding to a question, Awan said there was no chance for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister again.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.