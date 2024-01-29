Search

Pakistan

Babar Awan accuses PTA of blocking PTI website ahead of elections in Pakistan

03:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Babar Awan accuses PTA of blocking PTI website ahead of elections in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has alleged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of blocking his party’s website as general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8.

He made the revelations while talking to media outside the Supreme Court, adding that notice of such actions must be taken. He termed the jail trial of PTI founder Imran Khan a violation of the United Nations' Charter of Human Rights.

He said that jail trial of the Imran Khan’s case must be conducted publicly as certain proceedings of the Supreme Court are the telecast live.

Saying injustice is being done to Mr Khan in the case as he is only presented before the court while recording statement of the witnesses.

Apparently referring to the Supreme Court’s order of withdrawing notices to YouTubers and journalists, he said it was positive step that country’s top court was aware of the freedom of expression.

Responding to a question, Awan said there was no chance for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister again.

SHC restrains authorities from suspending internet services till Feb 8 elections

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

SC allows BNP chief Akhar Mengal to contest elections 2024

02:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan wins big at Travel and Adventure Show: Details inside

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered ...

11:49 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

PTI's Sanam Javed re-arrested in terror case moments after release

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Nine cough syrups with substandard ethanol banned in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of ...

Pakistan

09:32 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in ...

09:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

01:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ ...

03:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

SC allows Sanam Javed, Shaukat Basra to contest elections 2024

Advertisement

Latest

03:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Babar Awan accuses PTA of blocking PTI website ahead of elections in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: