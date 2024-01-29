LAHORE – Government College University Lahore (GCU Lahore) has announced Spring admissions 2024 for BS (4-year) undergraduate programs.
GCU invites applications from candidates with intermediate qualification (minimum 50% marks) or A-Levels with three subjects or equivalent. For A-level candidates, an equivalent certificate will be required from IBCC after admission.
The educations institution said that entrance exams are waived for most programs, with admission based on open merit/intermediate marks.
Candidates can apply online at www.gcuonline.pk and deposit Rs500 as processing fee at any UBL branch by February 15, 2024. “No printout of online forms is required before the GCU Lahore interview,” it said.
Candidates can also get manual admission forms from UBL at GC University Lahore after depositing Rs500. The holders of manual forms are required to submit the filled forms with documents to the Admission Office by the deadline.
Following is the complete admission advertisement:
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
