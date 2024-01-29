LAHORE – Government College University Lahore (GCU Lahore) has announced Spring admissions 2024 for BS (4-year) undergraduate programs.

GCU invites applications from candidates with intermediate qualification (minimum 50% marks) or A-Levels with three subjects or equivalent. For A-level candidates, an equivalent certificate will be required from IBCC after admission.

The educations institution said that entrance exams are waived for most programs, with admission based on open merit/intermediate marks.

How To Apply

Candidates can apply online at www.gcuonline.pk and deposit Rs500 as processing fee at any UBL branch by February 15, 2024. “No printout of online forms is required before the GCU Lahore interview,” it said.

Candidates can also get manual admission forms from UBL at GC University Lahore after depositing Rs500. The holders of manual forms are required to submit the filled forms with documents to the Admission Office by the deadline.

Following is the complete admission advertisement: