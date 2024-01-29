Nestlé Pakistan boosts global exports presence to 18 countries

Recognizing the importance of international trade in fostering economic development, creating employment opportunities, and promoting cross-cultural exchange, Nestlé has achieved a milestone by enhancing Pakistan's total national exports.

Nestlé Pakistan’s export business has been on an accelerated growth trajectory since 2020; however, last year, with consolidated efforts, exponential revenue growth was achieved through a combination of expansion to new markets and an increase in revenue from existing strategic markets across continents.

Talking about Nestlé’s achievements, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani said, “Nestlé Pakistan has been present in Pakistan for over three decades and is a household name here. Pakistan and Switzerland enjoy excellent bilateral relations anchored in mutual goodwill and beneficial economic relations. Pakistan is an attractive investment destination due to its business-friendly policies, and I hope other Swiss companies will also explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.”

Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz, citing the government’s efforts to boost exports, said, “Commerce Ministry has been formulating strategies and policies to promote international trade and ensuring alignment with broader economic goals. Nestlé’s accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the packaged food sector.”

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Having completed 35 years in Pakistan with a strong Swiss legacy of trust and quality, Nestlé Pakistan has successfully positioned itself as a global player in the food and beverage industry.”

“We have also contributed to local growth, as sourcing raw materials locally has stimulated the agricultural sector, benefiting farmers and suppliers across the country,” he added.

Nestlé offers over 2,000 brands globally, some of which are unique to some markets. Nestlé Pakistan is proud to bring some of the most iconic Pakistani brands in tea creaming, beverages and dairy culinary categories, such as NESTLÉ EVERYDAY, NESTLÉ FRUITA VITALS, NESTLÉ MILKPAK CREAM and many more, that extend their liking beyond the country’s borders and find their home on shelves for consumers around the world, particularly the Pakistani diaspora.