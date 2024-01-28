Search

Pakistan

No more foreign visits for interim ministers, govt officials till elections 

Web Desk
05:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – As Pakistan gears up for general elections due in next 10 days, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has restricted his cabinet members from all foreign visits.

Reports in local media said the temporary ban on foreign visits has been conveyed to all officials and it will remain in place till the end of electoral process. 

All interim federal ministers and government officials including employees of autonomous bodies are not allowed to leave the country.

The government also directed federal secretaries to withdraw applications for visits granted by them or by the ministeries.

Pakistan's 12th general elections are set to be held on February 8 for which preparations are entering their final stages.

The caretaker setup was formed to oversee elections for 90 days. However, Kakar led government has been in office since August last years as elections were delayed due to the need for fresh delimitations.

