PTI manifesto urges Pakistanis to choose independent foreign policy, social reforms

ISLAMABAD – Beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for general elections 2024 as the former ruling party holds rallies for the first time since May 9 riots.

Named Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil aur Kharaab Maazi sey chutkara, PTI launched its manifesto with a plan to bring social and constitutional reforms.

Imran Khan's party, while facing massive crackdown, promised to increase earning of common man, farmers with investments and job creation as its priority. Barrister Gohar Khan unveiled the party’s election manifesto as former ruling party carried out election campaign.

Sharing key points from the manifesto, Gohar said PTI will bring independent foreign policy for Pakistan and relations with all countries will be based on national interests.

He mentioned cutting tenure of government to four years as 5-year tenure is more than the required time. A truth and reconciliation commission will be formed to address injustices faced by common man.

PTI always focused that rule of law should prevail and that every citizen should be treated equally, Gohar said. saying the country cannot move ahead with two laws - one for elite and one for poor.

He also reiterated bring model of ‘Riyasat-i-Madina’, and vowed to bring change in society with new legislation. Among the new changes, people will directly pick prime minister while National Assembly seats will be axed.

PTI acting leader also promised to reform the tax scheme and also increase the tax bracket.

Gohar Khan shared plans of large-scale solar energy projects and announced the party's strategy to introduce universal health card. He mentioned educational reforms and establishment of a uniform education system nationwide.

PTI will bring new projects for youth and will made landmark changes in education. If PTI assumes power, Gohar asserted a commitment to providing social security for citizens. He further underlined the importance of eradicating corruption and pledged to introduce initiatives for stricter oversight.