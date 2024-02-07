Elections 2024: No internet outage on Feb 8, says PTA

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that there would be no interruption in internet services on the Election Day (Feb 8).

The authority in a statement said uninterrupted internet services will be provided to customers across the country.

It clarified that no guidelines had been issued by the government regarding suspension of internet services in the country on Feb 8 polls.

Earlier in the day, rights groups including Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet services and digital communication platforms during the February 8 elections.

Human Rights organisations made the call as authorities in Pakistan temporarily slowed down internet services and blocked access to major social media platforms before polls.

Expressing concern over internet suspension, Amnesty International stressed upholding right to freedom of expression and ensuring that citizens can freely share and access information online.