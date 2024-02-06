Information Minister clears air about mobile services, internet shutdown on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD – After months of uncertainty, Pakistan is all set for high-stakes February 8 elections, however, the pre-poll violence marred the electioneering with several killed and injured before polls.
Amid the rumours about the suspension of mobile or Internet services on polling day, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi clarified that the government has not yet issued any instructions to PTA or any other institution.
Solangi reassured people that there would be no such restriction, urging the masses to exercise their democratic right to vote wisely. The key member of Kakar-led government stressed voting significance for the democratic process.
Minister said freedom to communicate and access information is essential for a fair and transparent election, reiterating the incumbent government's commitment to upholding democratic principles.
Despite contrasting facts, the minister mentioned providing equal opportunities to all political parties, ensuring a level playing field in the electoral arena.
He underscored the role of official media in providing comprehensive coverage to all political parties, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
Commenting on law and order situation, he assured that the local administration would take necessary action in accordance with the law to maintain peace and security.
The suspension of internet and phone services was discussed in cabinet meeting amid shadow of security threats in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.