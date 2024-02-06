Information Minister clears air about mobile services, internet shutdown on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD – After months of uncertainty, Pakistan is all set for high-stakes February 8 elections, however, the pre-poll violence marred the electioneering with several killed and injured before polls.

Amid the rumours about the suspension of mobile or Internet services on polling day, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi clarified that the government has not yet issued any instructions to PTA or any other institution.

Solangi reassured people that there would be no such restriction, urging the masses to exercise their democratic right to vote wisely. The key member of Kakar-led government stressed voting significance for the democratic process.

Minister said freedom to communicate and access information is essential for a fair and transparent election, reiterating the incumbent government's commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Despite contrasting facts, the minister mentioned providing equal opportunities to all political parties, ensuring a level playing field in the electoral arena.

He underscored the role of official media in providing comprehensive coverage to all political parties, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Commenting on law and order situation, he assured that the local administration would take necessary action in accordance with the law to maintain peace and security.

The suspension of internet and phone services was discussed in cabinet meeting amid shadow of security threats in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.