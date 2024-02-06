Pakistani forces eliminate terrorist ring leader, his aide in Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces continue intelligence-based operation in northwestern Waziristan district, killing militants who are attacking forces personnel and political candidates.
The country saw surge in terror attacks in recent months as TTP and other militants are using Afghan and other territories to launch cross-border attacks inside Pakistan.
Ahead of elections, armed forces eliminated two militants in an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistan Army's media wing said security forces conducted operation on the night between February 5 and 6 February on the reported presence of insurgents.
During the IBO, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani forces and terrorists and two terrorists were gunned down including Terrorist ring leader Ayubullah alias Mansoor.
Pakistani forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the dead terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians, the press release said.
Armed forces also launched sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
