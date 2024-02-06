Search

Pakistan

Pakistani forces eliminate terrorist ring leader, his aide in Waziristan operation

Web Desk
01:04 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Pakistani forces eliminate terrorist ring leader, his aide in Waziristan operation
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces continue intelligence-based operation in northwestern Waziristan district, killing militants who are attacking forces personnel and political candidates.

The country saw surge in terror attacks in recent months as TTP and other militants are using Afghan and other territories to launch cross-border attacks inside Pakistan.

Ahead of elections, armed forces eliminated two militants in an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Army's media wing said security forces conducted operation on the night between February 5 and 6 February on the reported presence of insurgents.

During the IBO, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani forces and terrorists and two terrorists were gunned down including Terrorist ring leader Ayubullah alias Mansoor.

Pakistani forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the dead terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians, the press release said.

Armed forces also launched sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said.

US monitoring Pakistan's elections closely amid concerns over violence, restrictions

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Two injured as police officer's car comes under attack in Waziristan

07:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistani police find American traveler's ring worth a million

04:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

‘No deal’: Imran Khan sticks to his guns despite Iddat case ...

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

09:03 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistani forces kill 12 more terrorists as clearance operation ...

01:15 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

China reacts to killing of Pakistani citizens by Indian agents

Pakistan

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

03:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:08 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Bank of Punjab partners with Lahore Biennale Foundation for fostering art and culture

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: