Pakistani forces eliminate terrorist ring leader, his aide in Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces continue intelligence-based operation in northwestern Waziristan district, killing militants who are attacking forces personnel and political candidates.

The country saw surge in terror attacks in recent months as TTP and other militants are using Afghan and other territories to launch cross-border attacks inside Pakistan.

Ahead of elections, armed forces eliminated two militants in an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Army's media wing said security forces conducted operation on the night between February 5 and 6 February on the reported presence of insurgents.

During the IBO, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani forces and terrorists and two terrorists were gunned down including Terrorist ring leader Ayubullah alias Mansoor.

Pakistani forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the dead terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians, the press release said.

Armed forces also launched sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said.