US monitoring Pakistan's elections closely amid concerns over violence, restrictions

ISLAMABAD – United States, Islamabad's key ally, has shared concerns over violence and restrictions on freedom in the South Asian nation ahead of upcoming elections.

US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington holds concerns of the all incidents of violence and restrictions on media freedom; freedom of expression, including internet freedom; and peaceful and – peaceful assembly and association.

Pakistan, country of over 241 million, is set to hold general elections on February 8, with rights activists expressing concerns over political affairs and violence in Balochistan and KP.

US State Department spox responded to news correspondent who raised questions at electoral process as former PM Imran Khan remains behind bars and was not allowed to contest elections.

Patel said US is monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations.

Ahead of polls, US urged American nationals in Pakistan to remain vigilant during the general elections.