No relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis as outgoing govt increases gas tariff again

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's soaring inflation continues to affect citizens and now Oil and Gas Regularly Authority increased gas tariff to meet the shortfall.
As people are paying record prices for basic commodities including sui gas, the outgoing government increased prices from January 1 till June 30 - the second price hike in current FY.
Ahead of upcoming polls, a lot of promises have been made by political leaders but the outgoing government increased the tariff of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by 35.13pc and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) by 8.57pc.
With latest hike, the gas price has been increased to Rs1,590 per MMBTU from the average price of Rs1,291 per MMBTU, reports said.
The new stern measure comes on the advisory of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the circular debt which currently stands at Rs1,250 billion.
Last year, Ogra jacked up gas prices for consumers of Sui Northern Gas, pushing the gas price up to Rs1,238.68 per MMBTU, and 45pc up for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas.
The incumbent authorities increased gas prices over 193pc, with an estimated revenue tariff of Rs980 billion in current fiscal year.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
