Pakistan's political parties amp up campaigns as electioneering ends today

LAHORE – With some hours to go until the deadline of February 8 general elections, electioneering picked up steam in Pakistan as political parties approached voters in their areas.
February 6 marks the end of election campaigning for the upcoming February 8 general elections, in accordance with constitutional regulations.
As per the latest announcement, Pakistan People’s Party will end its election campaign with power show in its stronghold Larkana. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto and other central leaders of the party will address the public meeting.
PML-N, the favorite party for next polls, will end its election campaign with final election power show in Kasur. Sharif, and his key aides attend the party’s public meeting at Railway Ground on 2:00 PM.
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully distributed 260 million ballot papers to district returning officers (DROs) for the impending polls.
As deadline ends today, ECP spokesperson warned that legal consequences will ensue if election regulations are breached after the given time.
The spokesperson of top electoral body clarified that valid ID card is necessary for voting. However, individuals with expired cards can still cast their ballot by presenting the original card to election officials.
The spokesperson attributed the timely completion of the crucial responsibility to distribute voting material to the dedicated efforts and organised planning of the Commission’s staff.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.