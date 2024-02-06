Pakistan's political parties amp up campaigns as electioneering ends today

LAHORE – With some hours to go until the deadline of February 8 general elections, electioneering picked up steam in Pakistan as political parties approached voters in their areas.

February 6 marks the end of election campaigning for the upcoming February 8 general elections, in accordance with constitutional regulations.

As per the latest announcement, Pakistan People’s Party will end its election campaign with power show in its stronghold Larkana. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto and other central leaders of the party will address the public meeting.

PML-N, the favorite party for next polls, will end its election campaign with final election power show in Kasur. Sharif, and his key aides attend the party’s public meeting at Railway Ground on 2:00 PM.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully distributed 260 million ballot papers to district returning officers (DROs) for the impending polls.

As deadline ends today, ECP spokesperson warned that legal consequences will ensue if election regulations are breached after the given time.

The spokesperson of top electoral body clarified that valid ID card is necessary for voting. However, individuals with expired cards can still cast their ballot by presenting the original card to election officials.

The spokesperson attributed the timely completion of the crucial responsibility to distribute voting material to the dedicated efforts and organised planning of the Commission’s staff.