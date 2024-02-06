Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh capital

Pakistan's largest city Karachi could be hit by more rains during the midweek, the Met Office warned, days after the financial hub submerged in water after consecutive showers.
The chilly weather, which was reduced earlier, made a comeback in port city after a downpour wreaked havoc in city, leaving key arteries flooded with water.
In its fresh advisory, PMD said mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the southeastern province. It said drizzle may occur in Karachi and surrounding during evening, and night on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the temperature remains between 17°C to 25°C. Winds blew at 6km/h, with over 50 pc humidity. Max UV Index was recorded at moderate level.
Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 177, which is Very Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect north-eastern parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab in next 24 hours.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.
Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and southern Punjab during evening/night.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.