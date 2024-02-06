Search

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh capital

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024
Karachi weather update
Pakistan's largest city Karachi could be hit by more rains during the midweek, the Met Office warned, days after the financial hub submerged in water after consecutive showers.

The chilly weather, which was reduced earlier, made a comeback in port city after a downpour wreaked havoc in city, leaving key arteries flooded with water.

Karachi Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, PMD said mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the southeastern province. It said drizzle may occur in Karachi and surrounding during evening, and night on Tuesday.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the temperature remains between 17°C to 25°C. Winds blew at 6km/h, with over 50 pc humidity. Max UV Index was recorded at moderate level.

Karachi Air Quality

Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 177, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect north-eastern parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab in next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and southern Punjab during evening/night.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Cold wave grips twin cities, check complete forecast here

Web Desk

