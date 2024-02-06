PPP election candidate Zulfiqar Shah injured in Mirpurkhas gun attack 

MIRPUR KHAS – As country of 241 million gear up for the February 8 elections, campaigning in some parts of the country has been muted while many election candidates are wounded or even killed.
As the current polls are holding under shadow of security threats, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate from Mirpur Khas Zulfiqar Shah suffered injuries in gun attack.
Local cops told media that unidentified attackers opened fire at PPP candidate from PS-46, and managed to escape from the scene. Six to seven bullets were fired at Shah's vehilce car, leaving the political candidate injured.
Zulfiqar Shah was then moved from Mirpur Khas for immediate medical assistance.
Last week, three children were injured in grenade attack on election office of PPP candidate in the Hub, Quetta.
Election Commission took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.