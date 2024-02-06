Search

PPP election candidate Zulfiqar Shah injured in Mirpurkhas gun attack 

10:53 AM | 6 Feb, 2024
PPP election candidate Zulfiqar Shah injured in Mirpurkhas gun attack 
MIRPUR KHAS – As country of 241 million gear up for the February 8 elections, campaigning in some parts of the country has been muted while many election candidates are wounded or even killed.

As the current polls are holding under shadow of security threats, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate from Mirpur Khas Zulfiqar Shah suffered injuries in gun attack.

Local cops told media that unidentified attackers opened fire at PPP candidate from PS-46, and managed to escape from the scene. Six to seven bullets were fired at Shah's vehilce car, leaving the political candidate injured.

Zulfiqar Shah was then moved from Mirpur Khas for immediate medical assistance.

Last week, three children were injured in grenade attack on election office of PPP candidate in the Hub, Quetta.

Election Commission took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

US monitoring Pakistan's elections closely amid concerns over violence, restrictions

02:08 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Bank of Punjab partners with Lahore Biennale Foundation for fostering art and culture

