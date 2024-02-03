Search

US issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan ahead of elections

Web Desk
12:22 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
US issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan ahead of elections
WASHINGTON – The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan, strongly cautioning against all travel to specific regions. 

The advisory comes as Pakistan is heading to its 12th general elections next week amid escalating terrorism problem that has recently kindled tensions with Kabul and Tehran.

US State Department advised all American citizens to remain vigilent in build-up to general elections, and told people against attending political marches, and rallies.

Washington underscored capacity to impede traffic, disrupt transportation, and pose safety risks, as political events in South Asian natio become targets of armed groups.

The advisory also cautioned US citizens intending to visit Pakistan were urged to stay vigilant and informed about the locations of political rallies in their planned areas.

It said on Feb 8, areas around polling stations were expected to be crowded, and said disruptions to internet and cellular services were also anticipated in the period.

American nationals were advised to remain updated from local media, maintaining a low profile, carrying identification and cooperating with local authorities. It also mentioned enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (Step) for security updates, with additional information available on the US Embassy’s official website.

It further said US citizens in Pakistan can contact US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate Generals in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar, as well as the State Department’s Consular Affairs in Washington.

Ipsos survey shows young Pakistanis trust Army the most, hope for fair elections

