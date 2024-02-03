Poonam Pandey comes under fire for faking death for cancer awareness

Indian ill-famed actor, and model Poonam Pandey was all over the headlines as news of her sudden death shocked everyone but it turns out to be a publicity stunt pulled off by her team to allegedly raise awareness about cervical cancer.
The Nasha star took to social platform and revealed faking her death to increase conversation around cervical cancer - a life threatening condition caused by the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV).
In a clip shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old apologized to internet users and her fans for spreading fake news. Love in a Taxi star said she felt sorry for those who were hurt from the news. "Yes, I faked my death. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?" she said.
Poonam Pandey is the biggest fraud. She is only alive person who got more no. of RIP message than anyone else being alive. It's a world record.#PoonamPandey#PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/bxQfLusNDZ— Anurag Jareda (@Anurag_4M) February 3, 2024
To the surprise of many, Poonam said she feels proud as faking death raises awareness for the deadly disease.
Poonam's recent stunt has not gone well as internet is triggered at the Bollywood actor for touching new low. Some called it cheap PR while others found it absolutely disgraceful.
CHEAP PUBLICITY STUNT? : Model #PoonamPandey is alive. She claimed she did awareness using her "death"!!— N E O 🌟 (@TheSavageNeo) February 3, 2024
Ab To iski Sach mein Mayyat Ho jayegi Kon Hi Isko condolences dega ?
#PoonamPandeyDeathpic.twitter.com/LfhpQjck8Z
Amid the outrage, fans called B. Town star biggest fraud, and shameless. Netizens said awareness on cervical cancer is need of the hour but playing with masses emotions by faking death is not acceptable.
What a mockery of such sensitive topic,this was so disgusting &disgraceful.There’re many other ways to create awareness about cervical cancer but u chose this,Now no one will take her seriously even if she actually dies as she cried wolf #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/tPAPf0FAu2— Avni (@Avni11534535) February 3, 2024
What a mockery of such sensitive topic,this was so disgusting &disgraceful.There’re many other ways to create awareness about cervical cancer but u chose this,Now no one will take her seriously even if she actually dies as she cried wolf... #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/ar2tdfjQ6f— 🖤&carstic &oul 🖤 (@A_Flower_Rain) February 3, 2024
🚨Yes yes! Poonam Pandey is alive— RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) February 3, 2024
But using a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap PR is absolutely disgraceful.
PS: please learn about cervical cancer and screen yourself 🙏#PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/rTA0gAV1f0
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
