Poonam Pandey comes under fire for faking death for cancer awareness

Indian ill-famed actor, and model Poonam Pandey was all over the headlines as news of her sudden death shocked everyone but it turns out to be a publicity stunt pulled off by her team to allegedly raise awareness about cervical cancer.

The Nasha star took to social platform and revealed faking her death to increase conversation around cervical cancer - a life threatening condition caused by the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV).

In a clip shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old apologized to internet users and her fans for spreading fake news. Love in a Taxi star said she felt sorry for those who were hurt from the news. "Yes, I faked my death. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?" she said.

Poonam Pandey is the biggest fraud. She is only alive person who got more no. of RIP message than anyone else being alive. It's a world record.#PoonamPandey#PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/bxQfLusNDZ — Anurag Jareda (@Anurag_4M) February 3, 2024

To the surprise of many, Poonam said she feels proud as faking death raises awareness for the deadly disease.

Poonam's recent stunt has not gone well as internet is triggered at the Bollywood actor for touching new low. Some called it cheap PR while others found it absolutely disgraceful.

CHEAP PUBLICITY STUNT? : Model #PoonamPandey is alive. She claimed she did awareness using her "death"!!



Ab To iski Sach mein Mayyat Ho jayegi Kon Hi Isko condolences dega ?



#PoonamPandeyDeathpic.twitter.com/LfhpQjck8Z — N E O 🌟 (@TheSavageNeo) February 3, 2024

Amid the outrage, fans called B. Town star biggest fraud, and shameless. Netizens said awareness on cervical cancer is need of the hour but playing with masses emotions by faking death is not acceptable.

What a mockery of such sensitive topic,this was so disgusting &disgraceful.There’re many other ways to create awareness about cervical cancer but u chose this,Now no one will take her seriously even if she actually dies as she cried wolf #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/tPAPf0FAu2 — Avni (@Avni11534535) February 3, 2024

What a mockery of such sensitive topic,this was so disgusting &disgraceful.There’re many other ways to create awareness about cervical cancer but u chose this,Now no one will take her seriously even if she actually dies as she cried wolf... #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/ar2tdfjQ6f — 🖤&carstic &oul 🖤 (@A_Flower_Rain) February 3, 2024