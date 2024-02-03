Search

Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan's famous hill station to receive rain, snow show today

01:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan's famous hill station to receive rain, snow show today
Pakistan's most visited tourist destination Murree saw influx of tourists during snow season as authorities urged visitors to follow safety rules and regulations.

In the latest weather update for weekend, PMD forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree as a westerly wave is affecting most parts of Pakistan.

In addition to moderate showers and snowfall over the weekend, the weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature is likely to be -03 degrees Celsius and a maximum 4 degrees Celsius.

In view of the possibility of snow show, the Murree administration put all the departments concerned on high alert and issued an advisory for tourists. The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures.

Snow lovers, who even faced problems due to slippery roads, were urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree. The tourists were also asked to follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The administration reported huge traffic flow, with thousands of vehicles entering as Muree and other regions are covered under heavy snow. Heavy snowfall in popular tourist destinations left visitors stranded, as the hill station received more than 10 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Amid extensive traffic jams, vehicles failed to move on slippery roads, causing stretched queues of vehicles on Murree Expressway. Highway Authority and local administration are struggling to clear the roads of snow.

Pakistan Army rescues tourists stranded in Murree snowfall

